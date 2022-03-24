(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s two largest economies are facing a sharp increase in price pressures along with new supply problems due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with the impact expected to develop further in the coming months.

Business activity in Germany and France was propped up by the services sector after Covid-19 restrictions were loosened, according to a survey of purchasing managers by S&P Global. But with manufacturers reeling from the fallout of the war, both economies are on an uncertain trajectory, it said.

“Manufacturing is already starting to drag on overall growth, due to its greater exposure to the supply-chain disruption and drop in export demand that have resulted from the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia,” Phil Smith, an economist at S&P Global, said Thursday in an emailed statement.

The latest increase in coronavirus infections in both Germany and China also acted as a headwind, he said.

In France, the challenging environment could result in a period of stagflation, according to S&P Global economist Joe Hayes.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has downplayed the likelihood of such a scenario for the euro area, saying the economy would grow even under the bleakest scenario currently envisioned.

A separate release Thursday showed French business and manufacturing confidence slumped in March to the lowest levels in almost a year as optimism on the production outlook declined sharply.

