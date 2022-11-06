Cotton Becomes First Republican to Forgo White House Run as Trump Readies Bid

(Bloomberg) -- Arkansas US Senator Tom Cotton has decided against waging a 2024 presidential run, the first Republican aspirant to forgo a bid as former President Donald Trump readies a third White House campaign.

Cotton has informed donors and supporters of the decision in recent days, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named discussing internal deliberations.

Trump is tentatively planning to announce his widely anticipated 2024 campaign for the White House during the week after US midterm elections, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump Weighs 2024 Announcement In Week After US Elections

Polls show Trump as the front-runner for the Republican nomination should he follow through on the bid. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is widely considered the former president’s most formidable opponent if he also wages a bid. In a Saturday rally in Pennsylvania, Trump attacked the governor, “calling him Ron De-Sanctimonious” and showing a poll in which he dominates the field.

Trump Attacks DeSantis as He Hints Again at Presidential Run

Cotton, along with other Republicans including Senator Rick Scott, of Florida and South Carolina US Senator Tim Scott, used the midterm election cycle to campaign on behalf of Republicans, while also expanding their national profiles.

Trump has been discussing the week of Nov. 14 to make his announcement, according to the people, who requested anonymity to describe internal deliberations. The people stressed that the situation is fluid and no specific date for Trump has been chosen.

