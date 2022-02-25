(Bloomberg) -- Cotton futures fell, heading for the biggest monthly loss since March on signs supply will increase more than previously expected from U.S., the top exporter, and brewing demand concerns.

Demand concerns are emerging because inflationary pressures besieging consumers, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has spurred a risk-off mood. Researcher Cotlook sees a surplus in 2022-23, while the U.S. Department of Agriculture sees output trailing demand. The USDA said Thursday that domestic sowing will climb 13% from a year earlier to 12.7 million acres, encouraged by higher prices, topping a projection from the National Cotton Council.

May futures slid as much as 2.8% to $1.1586 a pound in New York, the cheapest for a most-active contract since Jan. 12. The price broke its 50-day moving average, a bearish technical signal. It’s still up about 31% from a year ago.

“We are now suddenly seeing some ‘sale’ and ‘clearance’ offers again from prominent retailers, after their shelves were often half empty last fall,” Peter Egli, a Chicago-based director for Plexus Cotton Ltd., said in a note. “Whether speculators remain ‘risk on’ depends to a large degree on how financial markets behave over the coming weeks.”

Sugar Slide

In other softs markets, raw sugar slid and is on pace for a second monthly loss. The March contract, which expires Monday, had 37,541 contracts still outstanding, compared with 18,394 a year earlier, suggesting much bigger deliveries. That’s typically an indication the exchange is the best buyer of the sweetener, paying more than in the physical market because of slack demand, with concerns fueled by turmoil around the Black Sea.

Citigroup Inc. maintained a bearish six-to-12 month outlook for raw sugar at 16 cents, partly on rains favoring prospects in top shipper Brazil. May futures traded at 17.58 cents at 12:02 p.m.

Overall, softs “might be the least exposed” commodities with respect to Russia/Ukraine geopolitics and risk premiums around the Black Sea because of the equatorial production profile and fragmented regional demand areas, bank analysts led by Aakash Doshi, said in a report. During the Russia/Crimea crisis of 2014, the volatility of cocoa and sugar was less impacted versus the broader raw materials, they said, while coffee’s was up because of drought in Brazil.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.