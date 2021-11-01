(Bloomberg) -- Cotton rallied near a fresh decade high on expectation that strong demand will keep global supplies tight.

Most-active futures climbed as much as 3.3% in New York, approaching a peak set in early October. The Cotton Association of India on Saturday said the country’s exports will drop by 38% in the 2021-22 season, while researcher Cotlook last week raised its estimate for a global deficit.

Cotton prices have jumped more than 45% this year, cutting into margins for apparel makers and threatening to raise prices for everything from T-shirts to jeans. Costlier clothes would add to inflationary pressure for consumers already facing high food and energy prices.

“We’re expecting domestic consumption to be very strong with pandemic cases dropping and Diwali around the corner,” independent analyst Ajay Kedia said by phone, referring to India. “I’ve been visiting a lot of textile showrooms and demand is very good from the customer side -- around 110% of pre-pandemic levels.”

Still, high prices could limit future buying, he said.

Cotton for March delivery gained 2.9% to $1.1441 a pound in New York.

In other soft commodities, raw sugar rose 1%, while arabica coffee edged lower and cocoa was little changed in New York.

