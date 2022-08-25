(Bloomberg) -- Coty Inc.’s forecast topped Wall Street’s expectations as beauty and personal-care demand remains resilient even as inflation tightens shoppers’ budgets.

“There is no slowdown,” Chief Executive Officer Sue Nabi said in an interview.

The owner of the Covergirl and Max Factor brands sees the measure of earnings known as adjusted Ebitda, which excludes interest, taxes and other items, in a range of $955 million to $965 million in the fiscal year that began in July. That’s above the average $952 million estimate from analysts.

Coty shares rose as much as 8.8% in New York trading on Thursday, their biggest gain in five months. The stock had fallen 30% in 2022 through Wednesday’s close.

“Quarterly results continue to validate that Coty’s revival path is largely agnostic of the macro, supported by a resilient beauty category and steady execution,” Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink wrote in a research note.

The company also sees comparable revenue growth for the year in the 6% to 8% range -- a brighter outlook than the 3% to 5% sales growth projection from rival Estee Lauder Cos. for the same fiscal period. Estee Lauder has been contending with pandemic restrictions in China, which typically generates about a third of its revenue.

Coty, in contrast, gets only about 4% of its sales from the country. While the company wants that percentage to grow to about 10%, the lower penetration will help shelter its results from the swings in demand that China’s recurring lockdowns have created.

“China is one of our key growth engines,” Nabi said. “But it’s an area that’s still small for Coty today, which in a way is a protection versus our peers.” Nabi said the pace of sales in China has been solid in the current quarter.

With inflation at its highest point in decades, Coty is rolling out a round of price increases. The hike is, on average, in the mid-single-digit range, with higher increases on high-end brands. For mass-market products, the company is using more discretion in a bid to hang on to consumers that are feeling the pinch. It’s the second price increase for Coty in 2022.

“There are two categories that are continuing to spend in beauty quite strongly -- the premium side of mass brands and the prestige business, which is doing fantastically well,” she said.

On a conference call with analysts, Coty executives said they’re planning another low-single-digit price hike at the beginning of 2023. Price increases have had no impact on sales volume so far, they said.

