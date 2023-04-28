{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Apr 28, 2023

    Couche-Tard signs deal for 112 gas station and convenience store sites in U.S.

    The Canadian Press

    Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has signed a deal to buy 112 gas station and convenience store sites in the United States from MAPCO Express Inc.

    Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

    The deal is contingent on a separate transaction that will see MAPCO and its other locations acquired by Majors Management LLC.

    Couche-Tard says the sites it is buying are mostly in Tennessee and Alabama, but also in Kentucky and Georgia.

    It says the locations are company-operated and most of the real estate is owned.

    The transaction also includes surplus property and a logistics fleet.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2023.