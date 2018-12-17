{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    3h ago

    Couche-Tard signs US$184.5M asset swap deal with CrossAmerica

    The Canadian Press

    Alimentation Couche-Tard

    Pedestrians walk past a Couche-Tard convenience store in Montreal, April 18, 2012 , Reuters/Christinne Muschi

    MONTREAL — Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATDb.TO) and CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL.N) have signed a deal to swap convenience and gas station assets in the U.S.

    Under the agreement, Couche-Tard has agreed to sell 192 U.S convenience and fuel retail stores to CrossAmerica, with an aggregate value of about US$184.5 million.

    Meanwhile, CrossAmerica has agreed to sell Couche-Tard assets valued at US$184.5 million, including the real estate property for 56 U.S. company-operated convenience and fuel retail stores leased and operated by Couche-Tard and 17 stores owned and operated by CrossAmerica in the U.S. Upper Midwest.

    Couche-Tard says the deal is expected to take place through a series of transactions over a period of up to 24 months.

    The closing of each transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

    Couche-Tard's wholly owned subsidiary CrossAmerica GP is the general partner for CrossAmerica Partners LP.

    "We believe this transaction will be beneficial to both parties," Couche-Tard chief executive Brian Hannasch said in a statement.

    "The transfer of Couche-Tard's retail stores to CrossAmerica will help optimize the long-term value of these assets, further strengthens Couche-Tard's core retail business and is a win-win for both sets of stakeholders."