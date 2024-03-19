Mar 19, 2024
Coughlin Wins Republican Primary for US House in Ohio
(Bloomberg) -- Former state senator Kevin Coughlin won the Republican primary in the race for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District, AP reports.
Coughlin is poised to face incumbent Democrat Emilia Sykes. He has the backing of county party organizations and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan.
