Couillard ready to go to court if NAFTA deal is unsatisfactory to Quebec farmers

MONTREAL -- Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard says he'll consider going to court to block or delay the adoption of a new NAFTA if the deal is unsatisfactory to Quebec farmers.

Couillard said in Montreal today the province won't accept an agreement that doesn't meet the approval of dairy producers, who are against dismantling of the supply management system that regulates the price of dairy, eggs and poultry.

He says he won't present any deal to the legislature that the agricultural sector opposes.

But while he's willing to take legal action if necessary, Couillard added that so far he has received no indications the Trudeau government is planning to bend to American demands.

On Tuesday, former prime minister Brian Mulroney said he didn't see how Canada can reach a deal without some flexibility on supply management.

