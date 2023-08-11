A digital loonie could open up the country to the potential of digital terrorism: Crypto expert

What would a cashless society look like in Canada, and who would fall through the cracks? A new paper from researchers with the Bank of Canada seeks to answer that question and assess whether a digital central bank currency could fill payment gaps for Canadians.

Its authors concluded that a digital currency could be designed to overcome potential pitfalls of a cashless society, such as service outages or barriers for people who rely on cash for payments.

But a digital currency’s ultimate success would depend on widespread adoption by both merchants and consumers, and that feat may be difficult to pull off, the researchers concluded.

“Achieving wide adoption, acceptance and use of (central bank digital currency) could be challenging,” the paper said. “Overcoming such barriers could require significant and sustained investment by the central bank.”

The Bank of Canada “is committed to supplying cash as long as demand for it remains,” the report noted, explaining that if cash transactions drop, it will be because of the behavioural trends of consumers, merchants and distributors. The researchers therefore looked at what would happen if cash were to “vanish from the current environment,” and what unmet payment needs might emerge in that scenario.

The authors found that the large majority of Canadians do not experience any gaps in their payment method options, and use multiple payment options like e-transfers, debit and credit cards.

But a small segment of the population still rely on cash for payments, and those people could face difficulties in a cashless society, the authors noted. A digital currency could be designed to overcome challenges, however.

For example, the digital currency could be more accessible to cash-dependent people if it does not require a bank account. Ideally, the digital currency would also need to “maintain a high level of counterparty privacy while making purchases.”

The researchers also addressed the need for the digital currency to have “robust offline capacity” in the event of an outage of electronic payment methods – a scenario where “even the well-connected consumers and early adopters would experience significant challenges meeting their payment needs without cash.”

That possibility also highlighted the importance of sustaining cash, the report noted.

The authors found that consumers would need to adopt the digital currency on a wide scale to encourage adoption by merchants for it to provide effective backstops. But because consumers already have several payment options, that is unlikely to happen, the report found.

It concluded that more research into the potential digital currency is needed – something the Bank of Canada is currently undertaking. It also highlighted the need to find other ways to fill payment gaps for people who rely on cash, such as improving internet access and low-cost banking account options.

The Bank of Canada is expected to release findings later this year from a public consultation a hypothetical digital dollar.