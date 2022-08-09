(Bloomberg) -- Deputy President William Ruto took an early lead in the race to become Kenya’s next president, as the authorities continue counting ballots after Tuesday’s election.

Ruto has 51% of the vote and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has 48.3% with about 3.7 million ballots tallied at 2:39 p.m. in Nairobi, according to provisional results published on the website of the Nairobi-based Daily Nation newspaper on Wednesday.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission hasn’t published any official results yet.

Voter Turnout Exceeds 65%, Electoral Commission Says (2:39 p.m.)

The electoral commission said the provisional turnout on Tuesday was 65.4% of the 22.1 million registered voters. It’s still lower than 78% in 2017.

The agency has received about 98% of the so-called Form 34As, which are used to tabulate presidential-election results, from the 46,229 polling stations, according to data on its website.

The commission has received digital copies of 34As and will now await physical copies, which are needed to verify the results. The agency hasn’t received any of the physical documents yet, Wafula Chebukati, chairman of the commission, said at a briefing.

Uganda Boosts Fuel Reserves Amid Kenya Vote (11:13 a.m)

Landlocked Uganda increased its fuel buffer to 100 million liters ahead of Kenya’s polls to avoid potential supply disruptions, as was the case in 2007 when election-related violence erupted in Kenya, which is a main conduit for its imports.

The East African country built stocks over three months through July sufficient to meet domestic demand for at least 10 days, according to Solomon Muyita, an energy ministry spokesman.

Kenya’s police said Wednesday that the country is relatively calm.

Kenya Stocks Gain Most in a Month (10:14 a.m.)

Kenya’s FTSE-NSE 25 Index gained 2.4% in Nairobi, the biggest intraday gain since June 29. The National Police Service said the “country remains relatively calm and peaceful” following the election on Tuesday, helping lure investors.

Kenya Shilling Gains Most in Four Months (9:02 a.m.)

The Kenyan shilling gained 0.4% to trade 119.27 per dollar at by 9:02 a.m. in Nairobi. Should it close at this level, it will be the biggest gain in more than four months. The currency strengthened as counting of ballots continued on Wednesday.

Electoral Agency Says Voter Turnout Fell (10:38 p.m.)

About 56% of voters had cast their ballots by 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday, an hour before polling stations officially closed, according to the electoral agency. That compares with an 86% turnout in 2013 and 78% in 2017. About 22.1 million people were registered to cast their ballots in the election.

The low turnout may be partly due to the high cost of fuel, which hindered voters from returning to the areas where they are registered to vote, along with apathy about previous election winners failing to honor campaign pledges once they come to power, independent political analyst Dismas Mokua said in an interview with broadcaster KTN.

Bond Yields Surge the Most in a Month (5:29 p.m.)

The yield on Kenya’s $2 billion of debt due in 2024 fell the most in a month while voting was under way. It was at 13.41% by late Tuesday in Nairobi, the capital. That compares with a record high of 22.03% less than a month ago, and is the lowest since June 7, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Traders are betting that whoever wins the presidential race will be unlikely to reorganize the nation’s debt -- as Odinga has pledged to do.

“The risk that there could be restructuring and imminent default on the Kenyan Eurobonds is quite low irrespective of who wins,” IC Group Economist Churchill Ogutu said by phone.

Tycoon Sees Inflation Slowing on Corn Supply (4:39 p.m.)

Kenya’s corn harvest that begins later this month will help slow Kenyan inflation by December, according to the chairman of one of the nation’s top edible-oil producers. That will be good news for the incoming president.

New supplies of the grain will damp price gains, Vimal Shah, chairman of Bidco Africa Ltd., said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta capped prices of corn, also known as maize, ahead of the elections.

Kenyan inflation accelerated to 8.3% in July, the fastest pace in five years and several economists don’t see the measure peaking before 2023.

Diageo Kenya Premium Sales Despite Inflation (2:28 p.m.)

East African Breweries Ltd., the Kenyan unit of Diageo Plc, sees its more expensive beers and spirits propping up sales even as accelerating inflation deters consumption of branded alcohol. Consumers of the EABL’s beers are hurting from surging inflation and some have switched to illicit liquor, according to Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Jane Karuku.

Rising prices in Kenya coupled with an increase in excise duties has prompted EABL to raise rates for its beverages. The country’s next president will need to focus on ways to reduce the cost of doing business to spur economic growth.

