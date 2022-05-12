(Bloomberg) -- New York City started the countdown for the business community to tear away the veil that can obscure pay practices when Mayor Eric Adams signed a controversial new law that will require salary ranges to be posted for every new job ad. It’s the first big US city to do so.

The measure signed on Thursday, initially passed under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, survived an aggressive push by business leaders to delay its implementation and limit the scope of jobs and number of businesses that would have to comply.“As New York City goes, so goes the nation,” said City Council Member Justin Brannan of Brooklyn, who joined the mayor at a bill-signing ceremony at City Hall.Business advocates posited that the rules were pushed through without their input under a previous City Council and argued the requirements would burden small businesses and exacerbate an already tight labor market. The new City Council, which took over on Jan. 1, kept the rule in place but allowed a delay for six months. Amendments also provided had some assurances that the city wouldn’t fine companies for initial violations and enacted limits on certain lawsuits. The new requirements will take effect Nov. 1.

New York City joins at least seven states that are requiring some form salary transparency, including Colorado, Washington and Connecticut. The rules are part of a broader push to narrow the gender pay gap by also prohibiting companies in many jurisdictions from asking about compensation at previous employers or retaliating against workers who share their own pay information.

The pay gap between White women and White men remains stubbornly fixed around 83 cents on the dollar, with an even higher gap for Hispanic and Black women. Only Asian men and women out earn White men in the US, according to date from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

