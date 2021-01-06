(Bloomberg) -- Ballot counting continued Wednesday in the Georgia runoff races that will determine control of the U.S. Senate, as Democrats won one contest and the other was essentially in a dead heat.

Some Georgia counties planned to resume counting outstanding ballots in the U.S. Senate runoff elections on Wednesday morning, after Democrats won one race and the other remained very close.

Democrat Raphael Warnock won his contest against Kelly Loeffler, the Republican incumbent, though Loeffler said she isn’t conceding. David Perdue, the other Republican candidate in the runoff, was narrowly trailing Democrat Jon Ossoff.

There were still absentee ballots to be counted in some counties, and as many as 17,000 military and overseas ballots can be counted if they are postmarked by Tuesday and received by 5 p.m. Friday.

Votes still to be counted were “scattered” throughout the state, with outstanding ballots in some counties that will help Democrats and others that will boost Republicans, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said late Tuesday night on CNN.

“I know one thing, there will be a lot of people looking for that mail coming in on Friday,” Raffensperger said.

