(Bloomberg) -- Security officials from 30 countries hammered out a common approach to wireless network safety on Friday, responding to concerns over equipment made by China’s Huawei Technologies Co.

The non-binding proposal warns governments against relying on suppliers of fifth-generation networks that could be susceptible to state influence or based in countries that haven’t signed international agreements on cyber security and data protection.

“The customer -- whether the government, operator, or manufacturer -- must be able to be informed about the origin and pedigree of components and software that affect the security level of the product or service,” read the Prague Proposal document handed out at the end of the conference in the Czech capital.

Representatives from the European Union, the NATO military alliance and Asian countries including Japan and Korea attended the meeting.

Unified action could help governments facing a difficult balancing act with Huawei. The U.S. is urging them to ban the vendor from 5G networks, arguing its systems are vulnerable to Chinese state espionage. Doing so risks delaying network rollouts and drawing reprisals from Beijing, an important investment partner for many of the countries.

EU governments are due to submit national risk assessments for 5G networks in mid-July.

