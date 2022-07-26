(Bloomberg) -- Country Garden Holdings Co. is raising about HK$2.83 billion ($361 million) via a share placement to partly help repay offshore debt, in a move that will likely ease concerns about its liquidity pressure.

China’s largest property developer by sales is offering 870 million shares at HK$3.25 apiece, according to a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Wednesday. That represents a discount of 12.6% to Tuesday’s share closing price.

The Chinese developer had initially offered 840 million shares at the same price, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News.

