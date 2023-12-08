(Bloomberg) -- Country Garden Holdings Co.’s Chair Yang Huiyan says she is “very confident” the company can repair its balance sheet and pledged the founding family’s support for the ailing Chinese property giant.

The path to fix the balance sheet is “very clear and can be achieved,” Yang said at a monthly management meeting held Friday, according to a statement on the developer’s WeChat account. Country Garden “will strive to become a model for the quick recovery” of distressed companies, she added.

Country Garden’s debt struggles have epitomized the property crisis engulfing the country’s economy. The remarks come as China introduces new measures to put a floor under a property market that’s been roiled since the introduction of measures three years ago aimed at cutting the industry’s reliance on debt.

The developer, a poster child of China’s property crisis, defaulted in October for the first time on dollar bonds, and will face a test next week to avoid the same fate on a local note — an outcome that a regulator signaled it’s trying to avoid.

Yang said that Country Garden can maintain “positive assets” for the next ten years “as long as our inventory assets are sold normally.”

Separately, the company said in the statement that it will have three tasks over the next 12 months: ensuring delivery, operation, and credit and it expects to deliver more than 400,000 units in 2024.

