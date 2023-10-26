(Bloomberg) -- Derivatives that protect against a default by Country Garden Holdings Co. were triggered after the troubled Chinese developer didn’t pay interest on a dollar bond.

The Credit Derivatives Determinations Committees, which oversee the credit default swaps market, ruled a failure-to-pay credit event occurred on Oct. 18, according to a notice posted Thursday. A meeting was held on Wednesday to deliberate on whether Country Garden missing a $15.4 million coupon payment triggered CDS payouts.

The bond’s trustee has deemed China’s former largest developer to be in default on a dollar note for the first time after Country Garden didn’t pay interest by the end of a grace period, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. The trustee told the bond’s holders that the delinquency “constitutes an event of default.”

Country Garden hasn’t offered fresh comments since saying Oct. 18 it didn’t expect to be able to meet all offshore payment obligations on time and hoped to seek a “holistic solution” to its debt. The grace period to pay $40 million of interest on a separate dollar bond ends Oct. 27.

Chinese developers have suffered record defaults as a property debt crisis heads into its fourth year and new-home sales have resumed slumping. Other builders have previously had CDS contracts triggered, with a missed payment by state-linked Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd. ruled a failure-to-pay credit event last month.

With $186 billion of total liabilities, Country Garden is one of the world’s most indebted builders and a symbol of China’s broader property debt woes. It recently hired financial and legal advisers to formulate a plan and evaluate its liquidity.

Some creditors have been in discussions with potential financial advisers of their own ahead of a possible offshore-debt restructuring. A messy overhaul by Country Garden risks sending the sector into deeper turmoil and posing a threat to social stability, given its large number of projects and heavy presence in smaller cities.

Country Garden’s dollar notes are indicated at just 4 cents, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg, reflecting how little investors expect to recover. Some of the bonds were near 80 cents in June. Its shares in Hong Kong have plunged 74% this year, and the company’s market value hit a record-low $2.5 billion in August.

