(Bloomberg) -- A group of Country Garden Holdings Co.’s creditors has appointed financial and legal advisers, paving the way for more debt talks in what could be one of China’s largest-ever offshore restructurings.

The ad-hoc creditor group named PJT Partners Inc. as financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal adviser, according to people familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity discussing private matters. The developer, which was once the nation’s biggest builder and has $190 billion of total liabilities, defaulted on dollar bonds in October, but has continued to pay off yuan notes.

Helmed by Yang Huiyan, one of the richest women in China, Country Garden is among the major defaulted developers in the country yet to offer a clear debt overhaul blueprint to creditors. Once an investment-grade company, its dollar bonds fell below 10 cents last year.

In a separate change, Houlihan Lokey Inc. and China International Capital Corp. are no longer advising the developer on its offshore debt restructuring, according to people familiar with the matter. The company last week said that it has appointed KPMG Advisory (China) Ltd. as the principal financial adviser for its offshore liability restructuring.

Country Garden and Houlihan Lokey declined to comment. PJT, Kirkland & Ellis and CICC didn’t immediately offer comment when reached by Bloomberg News.

