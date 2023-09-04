(Bloomberg) -- Trading activity in Country Garden Holdings Co.’s shares jumped to a record amid further property stimulus measures by China and optimism from debt payments and an extension on maturing bonds.

About 1.73 billion of the developer’s shares changed hands on Monday as their price surged by 15%. That pushed the stock above the HK$1 threshold, trimming its year-to-date decline to 62%.

Still, Country Garden faces mounting debt pressure as it must pay a combined $22.5 million in dollar note interest within a grace period that ends this week. Most of its dollar notes are still indicated at deeply distressed levels ranging from 9 cents to 13 cents, even after rising Monday.

