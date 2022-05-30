(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

Countryside Partnerships Plc: Inclusive Capital Partners LP made a second confidential approach to the property developer regarding a possible takeover. Countryside said it wouldn’t engage with the investor.

In-Cap is looking to discuss an offer with the company at about 295 pence per share

Shaftesbury Plc: The West End landlord has extended its deadline for a deal with Capital & Counties Properties Plc to June 17, saying talks are “continuing to progress”.

The deadline for CareTech Holdings Plc’s founders or DBAY Advisors Ltd to make an offer for the company has also been extended to June 27, as the social care company said talks with each party are ongoing.

Speedy Hire Plc: The tools and equipment hire company said growth in volumes and changes in pricing are “more than” offsetting the pressures from higher costs.

Outside The City

The cost of watching Premier League football is rising for most fans, stretching the budgets of tens of thousands of supporters already dealing with the cost-of-living crisis.

Meanwhile, the Jubilee bank holiday may tip the UK economy into contraction, according to an estimate by Bloomberg Economics.

In Case You Missed It

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is struggling with the sale of its infant nutrition unit as potential suitors have been spooked by the ongoing formula crisis in the US. Clayton Dubilier & Rice is one of the few buyout firms that submitted a non-binding bid for the asset, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Looking Ahead

Tomorrow, UK mortgage approval data will give indications on how demand for homes is holding up — and whether a fear of missing out is creating a rush to buy before interest rates rise even further.

