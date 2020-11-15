(Bloomberg) --

Countryside Properties Plc is facing demands from Browning West to break itself up and provide the U.S. hedge fund with a board seat, Sky News reported.

Browning West has told Countryside to sell its homebuilding unit, Sky reported, without saying where it got the information.

The hedge fund made its demand some weeks ago and further dialog is expected before the end of 2020, the news service said, citing unidentified sources.

Activist investor Browning West has acquired an 8% stake in Countryside Properties, making it the third-largest shareholder in the U.K. homebuilder, Bloomberg reported on Sept. 30.

