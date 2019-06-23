(Bloomberg) -- An attempted coup failed Saturday in the Amhara regional government in the northern Ethiopian city of Bahir Dar, the prime minister’s office said on its Facebook/Twitter page.

“The federal government’s security agencies have the situation under control and are in the process of taking the necessary measures on the responsible parties of the coup,” the Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement, without providing specific details.

Ethiopia is a federation of more than 80 ethno-linguistic groups. Ethnicity-based conflicts have erupted since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed assumed office last year and initiated ruling party-mandated political and economic reforms.

