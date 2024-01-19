(Bloomberg) -- Opposition parties in the coup-prone African island nation of Comoros called for nationwide protests on Friday, alleging irregularities in this week’s presidential elections.

The Indian Ocean archipelago’s electoral commission declared President Azali Assoumani the winner of a fourth term, with almost 63% support in Sunday’s vote. But protests have since spread across the country — which has had almost two dozen coups or attempted putsches since independence in 1975 — and five opposition candidates called on the African Union to intervene.

Voter turnout in the election was just 16.3%.

In a letter addressed to the AU, the opposition leaders urged the regional body to take action to keep “our country from sinking into a bloodbath,” and called for a recount, a second round of elections, or a rerun of the vote. An AU spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Assoumani, who seized power in a 1999 coup before being elected president three times, is the current chair of the AU. His government has since declared nightly curfews and a crackdown on protesters.

The US Embassy for Madagascar and Comoros said the provisional results from the electoral commission raised “serious concerns that must be addressed” to maintain peace. Authorities should ensure full transparency and “clarify” the results ahead of the certification by the Supreme Court, it said.

“The Comorian people expect and deserve free and fair elections,” the Antananarivo, Madagascar-based embassy said in an e-mailed statement. “However, violence is not the answer to concerns about the process.”

--With assistance from Simon Marks.

(Updates with comments from the US Embassy in the sixth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.