(Bloomberg) -- Coupang Inc., South Korea’s leading e-commerce company, reported a wider loss in the fourth quarter as the company continued to aggressively spend on infrastructure and services in the face of intensifying competition.

Operating losses increased to $396.6 million for the quarter ended in Dec. 31, compared with $130.9 million a year earlier, according to a statement. Sales rose 34% to $5.1 billion, while the number of active clients increased 21%. The net loss was $405 million in the period.

During the pandemic, Coupang’s growth accelerated as people spent more time at home, ordering more products and food through the company’s rapid-delivery network. In order to support that growth and to compete against local e-commerce rivals, the Seoul-based company spent more than one trillion won last year in new investments in distribution centers, according to Coupang.

Coupang, led by Harvard Business School dropout Bom Kim and backed by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp., pulled off a blockbuster initial public offering in New York a year ago, with shares soaring more than 40% in a matter of days. But its stock has plummeted since then as investors grew concerned about its ability to improve profitability in the near term.

As part of its effort to boost earnings, Coupang increased the monthly cost of its Wow subscription for new members to 4,990 won ($4.15). Although the hike only applies to customers who join from this year, analysts expect it will eventually also be levied on current members.

The company currently has around 5 million members, Park Sang-joon, analyst at Kiwoon Securities said. If Coupang expands the membership fee hike to current users, it may contribute around 125 billion won to sales and profit, Park said. Still, it may not be sufficient to lead to a profit turnaround, he added.

