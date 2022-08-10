(Bloomberg) -- Coupang Inc., the South Korean e-commerce giant backed by SoftBank Group Corp., raised its earnings forecast for 2022 and said its losses narrowed as higher monthly membership fees helped improve profitability.

The company now sees positive adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, compared with an earlier projection for a $400 million loss the company said Wednesday in a statement. Its second-quarter operating loss narrowed to $75 million, compared with a $514.9 million loss a year earlier. Total net revenue rose 12% to $5 billion in the period, while the number of active clients rose 5%.

The shares rose 6% in New York in extended trading.

The Seoul-based company has been trying for years to boost profitability in its core delivery business, most recently raising the monthly fee for its “Rocket Wow” service -- similar to Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime membership -- earlier this year. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Bom Kim has said the company is benefiting from economies of scale and would improve profitability over time.

Amazon topped expectations for the June quarter, helped by its cloud computing division as it faces inflationary pressures in transportation costs and merchandise. The e-commerce giant is lowering costs by reining in hiring, but it is also going on an acquisition spree to find new growth opportunities.

Coupang is also ramping up spending in entertainment and streaming content and on its food delivery service, as it searches for growth. It’s also preparing financial services such as installment loans, according to local media.

