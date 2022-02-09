(Bloomberg) -- The couple charged with trying to launder billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin stolen from the Bitfinex currency exchange in a 2016 hack asked a Washington judge to reinstate a decision releasing them on bail.

Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan have already shown they’ll participate in the case by staying put even after finding out months ago that they were under investigation and despite allegedly having access to a stash of hundreds of millions of dollars in Bitcoin, their lawyer said in a filing Wednesday challenging a U.S. Justice Department request to keep them locked up.

“Access to wealth, while knowing the government was zeroing in on them, did not prompt them to flee at those times, and there is no credible reason to believe that it would cause them to flee now,” according to the filing.

The clash over bail follows the U.S. government’s seizure of about $3.6 billion worth of cryptocurrency from accounts allegedly controlled by Lichtenstein and Morgan -- the largest financial seizure ever. The couple initially won bail late Tuesday at their arraignment in Manhattan, but the ruling was put on hold hours later by a Washington judge after the Justice Department filed an emergency objection. A hearing on the bail dispute is set for Feb. 11.

Read More: ‘Crocodile of Wall Street’ Arrested in $4.5 Billion Crypto Crime

The couple also argued in the filing that there’s no need to run because the case against them has “significant holes” and is based on circumstantial evidence that doesn’t include any supporting emails or text messages about the alleged conspiracy.

“The complaint cites no witness in a position to testify to the existence of the charged conspiracy (let alone that Ms. Morgan or Mr. Lichtenstein were part of it); no wiretap or consensual recording of either of them making admissions about the purposes of the transactions that the complaint characterizes as criminal money laundering,” they argued.

The couple also added several personal details about their connection to the U.S., including that they need access to embryos Morgan had frozen in a New York hospital.

“The couple would never flee from the country at the risk of losing access to their ability to have children, which they were discussing having this year until their lives were disrupted by their arrests in this case,” defense attorney Samson Enzer said in the filing.

Prosecutors argued the couple should remain locked up because they’re “sophisticated cyber criminals and money launderers who present a serious risk of flight.” The government also argues the pair may still have control of thousands of Bitcoin valued at more than $328 million.

But the couple’s lawyer said the bail conditions -- home incarceration with location monitoring and bonds of $5 million for Lichtenstein and $3 million for Morgan, secured by their parents’ homes -- are more than enough to ensure they return to court, according to the filing.

Morgan, 31, and Lichtenstein, 34, allegedly conspired to launder 119,754 Bitcoin, currently valued at about $4.5 billion, stolen after a hacker breached Bitfinex’s systems.

The case is U.S.A. v. Lichtenstein, 1:22-mj-00022, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

(Updates with detail on their plan to start a family.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.