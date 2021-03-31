Online education provider Coursera Inc. priced its shares at the top of a marketed range in an initial public offering to raise US$519 million.

Coursera and selling stockholders sold 15.73 million shares Tuesday for US$33 each after marketing them for US$30 to US$33, according to a statement.

The listing gives the company a market value of about US$4.3 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Including employee stock options and restricted stock units, it would have a fully diluted valuation of more than US$5.4 billion.

Coursera, based in Mountain View, California, works with more than 200 universities and other educators to offer courses, certification and degree programs, according to its website.

Partly do to the boom in remote learning during the pandemic, Coursera’s revenue climbed to US$294 million last year, compared with US$184 million in 2019, according to its filing. Its net loss rose to US$67 million from US$47 million during that period.

Coursera raised US$130 million in July at a valuation of US$2.6 billion, according to PitchBook. Its backers include New Enterprise Associates, Kleiner Perkins and G Squared, the company’s filings show.

Another online education startup, Udemy Inc., raised money at a US$3 billion valuation and has told investors it could pursue an IPO this year,

Coursera’s offering is being led by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The company’s shares are expected to begin trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol COUR.