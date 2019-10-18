(Bloomberg) -- U.K. judges dismissed an attempt by a human rights charity to have an emergency hearing over Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans before a key vote on Saturday.

The group Liberty was seeking a declaration in London that Johnson must not flout the Benn Act. The group wants a judicial review to focus on the prime minister’s obligations “not to frustrate the purpose and provisions of the Act,” lawyers for Liberty said in court documents.

While the review remains alive, the judges would not step in Friday before the vote on the deal Johnson negotiated with the European Union.

Separately in Scotland, attorney Jolyon Maugham is attempting to use what he sees as a breach of taxation legislation to secure more time for Parliament to scrutinize the agreement. The lawsuit is running into opposition from the judge in Edinburgh and even the Speaker of the House of Co,mmons, John Bercow sent a letter opposing the challenge.

“What is very unusual, to my mind, about this case is that it involves the court becoming quite closely involved in how Parliament handles it business, how parliament handles motions etcetera,” Judge Paul Cullen said.

--With assistance from Ellen Milligan.

