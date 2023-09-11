(Bloomberg) -- A court in Bosnia-Herzegovina confirmed an indictment against the leader of the nation’s Serbian entity for defying the country’s top international envoy.

State prosecutors charged Milorad Dodik last month with failing to implement decisions of High Representative Christian Schmidt, who in July revoked two laws adopted by ethnic Serbs as unconstitutional. The envoy, whose position was created after a bloody war that ended in 1995, has vast powers to change legislation that would harm the Balkan country’s peace and stability.

The Sarajevo-based court confirmed the indictment in an emailed response to Bloomberg Monday. The approval potentially means that Dodik, who leads Republika Srpska, could stand trial.

War erupted in Bosnia-Herzegovina in 1992 as Yugoslavia fell apart, triggering a bloody land-grab between Serbs, Croats and Bosnian Muslims. More than 100,000 people died and Bosnia ended up semi-divided into the Serb half and the other shared by Muslims and Croats, linked by a central government in Sarajevo.

Read more: Bosnia Serb Chief ‘Puppet on a String’ to Putin, Envoy Says

Dodik, already under US and UK sanctions and close to the Kremlin, for years has threatened to secede from the rest of the country. He has reiterated that his entity won’t obey the court or Schmidt.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.