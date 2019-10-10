(Bloomberg) -- News organizations can intervene in an attempt by President Donald Trump to block access to his financial records, an appeals court ruled, while denying their bid to unseal a court filing from Deutsche Bank AG detailing which records it has.

The ruling comes six weeks after a federal judge ordered Deutsche Bank and Capital One Financial Corp. to say whether they had Trump’s tax returns, and as House Democrats conduct an impeachment inquiry.

