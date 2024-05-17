(Bloomberg) -- A Berlin court has ordered the German government to overhaul its 2023 climate program to meet sector-specific targets for 2030.

The Berlin-Brandenburg Administrative Appeals Court late on Thursday ruled in favor of German environmental group DUH — the second such legal setback for Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s administration in recent months.

The amended climate program “doesn’t fully meet the legal requirements, as it does not comply with the binding targets and the specified reduction path for the individual sectors, except for the agriculture sector,” the court said. “The 2023 climate protection program suffers from methodological flaws and is partly based on unrealistic assumptions.”

The Economy and Climate Action Ministry said that it had always made clear that the climate package alone would not suffice. “The ruling is a signal that the government must maintain and further expand its climate protection course,” a ministry spokesperson said in a statement. The government will evaluate the judgment and decide how to proceed.

Thursday’s order can be appealed. The German government was handed a similar ruling in November.

Germany’s recent announcement that it’s on track to reaching its 2030 ambition to cut carbon emissions by 65%, has come under doubt. The Council of Experts on Climate Change, an advisory group, has said the calculations were based on programs promised before October, but after the country’s top court in November struck down a key element of the government’s plans to address climate change, the financing of most of these measures is “even more questionable.”

Scholz’s coalition reached an agreement over the contentious climate law last month, abandoning a sector-wise emissions counting approach. The move came under fire from climate groups who say it could help water down emissions goals for the most polluting industries. However, Thursday’s court order didn’t reflect that decision as it hasn’t yet been enacted into law.

“This judgment is a well-deserved slap in the face for the German government’s pseudo climate protection policy,” DUH managing director Jürgen Resch said in a statement.

