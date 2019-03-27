(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to require Medicaid recipients in Arkansas and Kentucky to work in order to keep their coverage, another legal setback for a policy that other states have been planning to adopt.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington ruled on Wednesday that work requirements in the two states shouldn’t stand. It is the second time he has ruled against the requirements.

