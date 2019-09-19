(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s lawyers are due to reveal what his government will do if it loses a landmark Supreme Court case over the suspension of Parliament. The decision could immediately restrict Johnson’s Brexit options and undermine his premiership as the U.K. heads to an expected general election in the fall.

The British government insists securing a divorce deal with the European Union is the best way out of the impasse but officials on both sides are increasingly pessimistic about the chances of a breakthrough. Negotiations are marred by brinkmanship ahead of a key summit ahead of the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline and both sides have stepped up preparations for a no-deal split.

Key Developments:

Third and final day of Supreme Court hearings begins at 10:30 a.m.; no timing has been given for a ruling

Lawyers for former Prime Minister John Major are expected to present their case after 12 p.m.

If it’s made public, the government’s plan in the event of defeat should be heard in the closing statement this afternoon

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said both the U.K. and EU must accept some risk to get a deal

Barclay: Both Sides Must Be Flexible (9 a.m.)

In a speech to business leaders in Spain, Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said the U.K. wants to secure a divorce deal with the European Union, but warned that both sides must accept a degree of risk to achieve one. The backstop must be dropped from any agreement, he said, urging the European Commission to be “creative and flexible.”

Securing a Brexit deal is also “the best way” for the U.K. government to navigate the Brexit impasse in the British Parliament, Barclay said. Boris Johnson’s administration will always abide by the law, he said, referring to legislation passed in Parliament requiring the government to seek a Brexit extension if it can’t get a deal next month. But he also warned that the law “does not close the door” to a no-deal divorce.

“The U.K. wants a deal. But time is short -- there are just 42 days before we leave. But it is sufficient for a deal,” Barclay said. “But any deal must acknowledge and reflect the political reality in the United Kingdom. Simply that means that the backstop has to go.”

Barclay also said the U.K. will abide by the decision of the Supreme Court, which concludes three days of hearings in London on Thursday over whether Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks was lawful.

Foster Says DUP Ready to Help Break Impasse (Earlier)

Arlene Foster, leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, said its 10 lawmakers in the House of Commons are prepared to be “flexible’’ in finding a solution to the impasse over the Irish border.

“We are prepared to be flexible and look at Northern Ireland specific solutions achieved with the support and consent of the representatives of the people of Northern Ireland,’’ Foster said in a speech in Dublin on Wednesday evening.

But she told reporters it would be “madness’’ to erect barriers between Northern Ireland and Great Britain to achieve a deal and said the DUP is continuing to talk with the British government about the best way forward.

Earlier:

