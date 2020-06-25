(Bloomberg) -- A New York court has dismissed a lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump’s brother seeking to block the publication of a tell-all book by their niece Mary Trump.

Robert S. Trump filed the suit Tuesday in Queens probate court, arguing that the book’s publication would violate confidentiality agreements relating to the settlement of the will of Fred Trump, the president’s father. The probate court said it was not the proper forum for such a case.

