Jan 23, 2024
Courting Labor Votes, Biden Will Address UAW Union at Conference
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to address members of the United Auto Workers union Wednesday.
At the group’s annual conference in Washington, the president will discuss “the top issues facing working class Americans,” according to a statement from the union.
Biden has been seeking the UAW’s endorsement as a boost to his 2024 campaign, which is banking on union support to carry him to reelection in November. The auto workers union is influential in Michigan — a battleground state Biden needs to win. But the group withheld an endorsement last year in the lead-up to its strike at Detroit’s Big Three automakers.
White, blue-collar workers form the backbone of Donald Trump’s base, and the Republican frontrunner has sought to make inroads with labor in part to undermine Biden’s claim he is the most pro-union president in US history. Teamsters union chief Sean O’Brien met with Trump earlier this month as the group weighs its presidential endorsement.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
