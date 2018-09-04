(Bloomberg) -- French reinsurer Scor SE spurned an 8.3 billion euro ($9.6 billion) unsolicited takeover offer from Covea, which said it’s still interested in pursuing a deal. Scor shares climbed the most in almost a decade.

Covea, which is already Scor’s largest shareholder with an 8.2 percent stake, offered to buy the remaining stock for 43 euros a share in a proposal to Scor’s board on Aug. 24, according to a statement Tuesday. That’s 21 percent above Scor’s closing price Monday. Scor’s board met Thursday and refused to enter talks, Covea said.

Covea is making a move for France’s biggest reinsurer at a time when pricing pressure in the industry is weighing on earnings, overshadowing a drop in natural-catastrophe claims. In May, Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Group Corp. ended its pursuit of a stake in Zurich-based reinsurer Swiss Re AG, though the two companies said they may agree to collaborate on some businesses.

Still, an earnings stream is emerging in European reinsurance that should be less cyclical than in the past and valuations in the sector look “highly attractive,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Edward Morris wrote in a note Aug. 29, upgrading Scor to overweight.

“Covea notes the decision of Scor’s board of directors which, under current circumstances, leads the former to withdraw its offer,” the suitor said. “However, Covea hereby reiterates its interest in a friendly transaction with Scor.”

Scor didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares Surge

Scor climbed as much 10.4 percent in Paris, its biggest gain since November 2008. Before today, the shares had gained 5.7 percent this year, while the Stoxx Europe 600 Index had added 1.7 percent.

The offer was to be financed with existing resources and with committed debt provided by Barclays and Credit Suisse, Covea said. Thierry Derez, the chief executive officer of Covea, sits on Scor’s board of directors.

Covea is an unlisted French insurer that offers home and auto coverage. The company’s brands include GMF, MAAF and MMA.

