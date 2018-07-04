(Bloomberg) -- German chemicalmaker Covestro AG took a financial leap forward after separating from Bayer AG three years ago. Chief Executive Officer Markus Steilemann says it’s now time to make a cultural split.

The CEO, who took over the top job last month after a two-decade rise through the ranks, is cutting through layers of corporate red tape and long-established hierarchies in a bid to accelerate decision-making at the plastics manufacturer. The sweeping changes could affect close to 1,000 employees, with the aim of avoiding having to fire people by retraining staff and not replacing departures.

“If you plan well ahead, it’s not necessary to cut jobs,” Steilemann said in an interview. “Companies who didn’t take that seriously got activist investors on the board who told them how to do it. We don’t need that.”

Bayer sold most of its remaining stake in Covestro in May to pad its balance sheet ahead of the $66 billion takeover of seed supplier Monsanto Co. Yet its corporate culture -- shaped by the highly-regulated world of drugmaking -- remains ingrained in the chemicals spinoff. Steilemann said he’s about a fifth of the way through his plan to do away with unnecessary tasks and transition workers to other areas.

Bullet-Proof Limos

As a 29-year-old chemist first entering Bayer’s headquarters in 1999, he said he was struck by the two elevators reserved for top executives, who arrived in bullet-proof limousines for board meetings. Now in the top job at Covestro, Steilemann said board members no longer get the red-carpet treatment and he’s set his sights on trimming other excesses, including legions of managerial assistants who carry executives’ bags and prepare documents.

“We just had a conversation about how complicated it is to take a decision in this corporation, not because you can’t take it, but because there’s 100 people there who shouldn’t be involved,” Steilemann said. “You really need those people to understand that it’s none of their business.”

Other changes are taking place on the factory floor with the use of artificial intelligence and robotics to ensure a low-cost competitive edge in the face of Chinese companies encroaching into its polyurethane and polycarbonate plastics markets.

The Leverkusen-based company is moving away from supplying bulk commodities toward specialty plastics for industries like carmaking and electronics. This has helped push up profit since Bayer sold shares in Covestro in a 2015 initial public offering.

In a further break from the past, Covestro will move out of the former headquarters of Bayer’s Agfa camera film business into a new building still under construction.

