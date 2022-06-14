(Bloomberg) -- Media rights for the Indian Premier League, a short-format cricket event, were sold for a total of 483.9 billion rupees ($6.2 billion), according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Board of Control for Cricket in India, the local governing body for the sport that kicked off the auction June 12, is expected to announce the winners as early as Tuesday, the people said, asking not to be identified before an official statement. Viacom18 Media Pvt., a joint venture between Paramount Global and Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., clinched the online rights to the popular annual cricket tournament, Bloomberg reported earlier.

The BCCI didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.