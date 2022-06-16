(Bloomberg) -- Eleven cities in the Philippine capital region have shown “continued increase” in coronavirus cases in the past two weeks, the Department of Health said.

About half of intensive care beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in the cities of Makati and Parañaque are occupied, while bed utilization in the capital region’s other areas remain low, it said in a statement late Wednesday.

Still, Metro Manila overall is at low risk, as the number of individuals tested positive for the virus remains below a threshold considered to be moderate risk, the health department said.

The region of 16 cities and one municipality -- which accounts for about one-third of the nation’s economic output -- will remain under the lowest virus alert level through June 30, presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said on Wednesday.

