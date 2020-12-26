(Bloomberg) -- The cluster of Covid-19 infections that’s thrust Sydney’s Northern Beaches into lockdown has increased to 122 cases, health officials said Sunday.

Seven new local cases were reported overnight, with six linked to the cluster, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

The outbreak is a blow to Australia, which had largely suppressed community transmission through rigorous testing and contact tracing, and by shuttering the international border -- with all returning overseas travelers made to isolate for 14 days in quarantine hotels. The source of the cluster is still being investigated.

Some 250,000 people in the Northern Beaches have been told to remain at home except for essential medical care and provisions and not to allow visitors until at least Dec. 30. Sydney’s 5 million residents have been barred from traveling to other states and territories across Australia due to the cluster, disrupting travel plans during the peak summer holiday season.

