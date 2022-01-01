(Bloomberg) --

Quebec reported a 9% rise in Covid-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 1, as Canada’s second most populous province struggles to contain a rise in infections after posting 17,122 new cases, the fifth straight day of record infections.

Quebec’s health ministry said Saturday there are now 1,168 hospitalized Covid-19 patients in the province, including 153 patients in intensive case. The French-speaking province has attempted to curb transmission of the omicron variant by restricting indoor gatherings and implementing a controversial 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve curfew.

Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, also reported record cases, with 18,455 new infections Jan. 1, up 10% from the previous day’s case count. The province also reported 12 new deaths.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.