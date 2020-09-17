(Bloomberg) -- French Health Minister Olivier Veran said the coronavirus “is again very active” in the country and the government has asked local authorities to propose measures to control the spread in Lyon and Nice, which have some of the highest rates of infections.

The city of Marseille on France’s Mediterranean coast has already taken “strong” steps, though it may have to take further measures such as closing bars and barring gatherings if the number of patients in intensive care there keeps rising, Veran said at a press briefing in Paris on Thursday.

France is sticking to a strategy of local measures to control the epidemic, Veran said. The government has said it wants to avoid a new nationwide lockdown, and President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that citizens need to learn to live with the virus.

“For several weeks we’ve been seeing an acceleration in the circulation of the virus,” Veran said. “The virus didn’t become less dangerous with summer, unfortunately.”

The pace of coronavirus infections in France has been steadily climbing for more than four weeks, and health authorities on Wednesday reported 9,784 new cases.

The number of hospitalizations and patients in intensive care has also started to climb in the past two weeks. The number of ICU patients on Wednesday rose above 800 for the first time since mid-June. Veran said that while the virus has been actively spreading among young people, most people in intensive care are elderly.

France has increased testing for the virus to around a million tests a week, after the government in July said anyone could get tested without a prescription and be fully reimbursed by public health insurance. Medical biologists have called for more targeted testing to prevent laboratories from running out of reagents, as an influx of people seeking tests threatens to swamp capacity.

Veran said that with an increase in testing, there’s been “gridlock,” particularly in large cities where confirmed cases result in large numbers of contact testing. France doesn’t have a lack of reagents, and any testing delays have been a question of organization, the minister said.

France has drawn up a protocol to give testing priority to people with a prescription or with symptoms, contact cases and health-care professionals, and is adding testing sites, according to Veran. The country has also ordered 5 million rapid tests that will be evaluated by health authorities, the minister said.

