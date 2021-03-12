(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s economy suffered a 560 billion-shilling ($5.11 billion) hit as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, President Uhuru Kenyatta said while announcing additional measures to curb a third wave of infections.

Gross domestic product expanded by an estimated 0.6% in 2020, instead of an initial projection of 6.2%, after the government introduced a lockdown in major cities, Kenyatta said. He extended a night curfew by 60 days and banned political rallies by a month.

