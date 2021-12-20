(Bloomberg) -- Rationing of hospital care is ending in Idaho after conditions improved in the northern part of the state where anti-vaccination sentiment has been widespread.

“While the number of COVID-19 patients remains high and continues to stress healthcare systems, the surge is currently no longer exceeding the healthcare resources available,” according to a statement Monday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

So-called crisis standards of care were withdrawn in the rest of Idaho last month. “We’re still watching the Omicron variant very closely because this is a precarious time,” said Dave Jeppesen, director of the state health department.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.