Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have given no sign yet that they’re ready to directly engage in negotiations to sort through competing pandemic relief proposals -- a step that many lawmakers say will be necessary to complete a deal this month.

The Senate GOP leader is now on board with a US$916 billion proposal released Tuesday by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, while the House speaker sees a rival US$908 billion plan still being drafted by a bipartisan group of lawmakers as the best path to a deal to aid the struggling U.S. economy.

Their positioning shows consensus emerging on an overall price tag. But the proposals differ on key features. Although their proxies are engaged in negotiations, the top congressional leaders haven’t yet planned a tete-a-tete to resolve the outstanding issues.

With just over a week to go before a deal likely needs to be done, any hint of a meeting will be key to investors who’ve bid stocks up and then down in recent days on headlines emanating from the Washington COVID-19 relief talks.

The biggest holdups for months have been a McConnell quest for a liability shield for employers facing coronavirus-related lawsuits that congressional Democrats don’t want, and a push by Pelosi for a substantial amount of state and local government aid that’s anathema to many Republicans in both chambers.

Pelosi continues to say the best chances for a deal are bipartisan Senate talks where and a handful of rank and file Republican are open to just a pause in liability lawsuits instead of the changes McConnell wants. The Senate leader wants to defer to the separate White House’s offer, believing only the muscle of President Donald Trump will sway most Republicans to back a trillion dollar aid package.

‘Adults’ Required

Pelosi and McConnell, along with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, must finally resolve this lingering dispute, according to legislators on both sides of the aisle.

“I hope it happens soon, because we don’t have a lot of time,” Senator John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Republican in that chamber, said Wednesday of a meeting among the four congressional leaders.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters that “It is long past time when adults should have made an agreement” on a COVID-19 relief package and other year-end measures.

The clock is ticking, with lawmakers working toward a year-end spending deal by Dec. 18 that could contain any final pandemic aid for the year -- a package many see as an important bridge before a renewed debate for further help after President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January.

Last Minute

History suggests that if a 2020 relief deal does get done, it is likely to come together rapidly and at the very last minute.

Mnuchin told reporters Wednesday afternoon that he is “cautiously hopeful” a deal will come together, calling bipartisan talks “quite constructive.”

But he also continued to press for a provision in his new proposal, which would provide US$600 in direct payments to individuals and children. That was rejected by Democrats, because the administration effectively funded that by omitting a US$300-a-week supplement to unemployment benefits that’s included in the bipartisan plan.

He also reiterated a McConnell proposal on the two most contentious elements: “If we can’t resolve those, we can move forward on everything else.” That’s been rejected by Democratic leaders insisting on help for states.

Ideas Wanted

For their part, the Democratic and Republican lawmakers working on a compromise relief plan on Wednesday delivered a more detailed summary of their proposal Wednesday. But they haven’t resolved their own deadlock over a business liability shield and aid to state and local governments and left those out entirely as talks continued.

Pelosi on Wednesday said she continues to hold out for some final ideas from the group on the outstanding issues of liability protections and state aid. She and Schumer have said the package should be the new starting point for talks with Republican leaders.

“I think we are close,” she said. “That’s what they tell me -- those who are negotiating.”

Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Democrat in that chamber, pleaded with McConnell to take the bipartisan plan straight to the floor of the chamber.

“It’s a good bill,” Durbin said. “It’s far from perfect. It deserves a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

But Durbin’s remarks belied the fact that there isn’t bill, just a six-page outline, underscoring the need for leadership intervention.

In the House, Hoyer is pressing lawmakers to finish pandemic aid and other work for the year and may keep House lawmakers in town over the weekend depending on the pace of any COVID-19 relief talks.