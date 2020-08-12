Lebanon’s devastating explosion put three major hospitals out of action and incapacitated more than two dozen clinics, hindering its ability to respond to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The World Health Organization said in a briefing Wednesday that 11 foreign medical teams in Beirut to help with the aftermath of the blast that killed more than 170 people and wounded thousands had diverted some of their focus to containing the deadly virus.

Lebanon had successfully prevented the spread of the coronavirus through a mix of travel restrictions, school closures and lockdowns but cases had begun to rise rapidly in the weeks before the blast on Aug. 4. As casualties from the explosion surged into hospitals, several of which were damaged, social distancing became impossible and asks and gloves were often forgotten.

“Communities now have other priorities. Perhaps there’s a little bit of COVID fatigue and we have to re-engage them strongly in order to make sure the COVIDresponse remains a priority for them as well as trying to get their lives back together after the blast,” said Richard Brennan, regional emergency director at the WHO.

Plans to put Lebanon back in lockdown were delayed to allow rescue and cleanup operations. Cases reached 7,121 by Wednesday, with 87 deaths. The numbers, while still low in comparison to some countries, are rising fast with 311 new cases registered on Tuesday, the highest in a single day.

The closure of three hospitals damaged in the blast removed hundreds of beds, including in intensive care units. Three other major hospitals were impacted and working below capacity, making it imperative to help medical centers get back up and running as fast as possible, Brennan said.

Even before the blast, Lebanon’s health-care system was under severe pressure. A banking crisis meant many private hospitals were struggling to secure equipment, supplies and some medicines. A bankrupt government has been unable to pay private hospitals on time for care provided under a state-run health insurance program, causing cash-flow problems, while patients have delayed non-urgent procedures for fear of contracting coronavirus, robbing hospitals of income.

Many health facilities, including the prestigious American University of Beirut Medical Center, have been forced to make hundreds of redundancies among nursing and other medical staff to save costs.

The WHO sent medical aid for 2,000 patients in the initial aftermath of the blast and has now shipped 25 tons of personal protective equipment that it will distribute direct to medical centers to avoid waste or misuse.

“We are already in the process of distributing those supplies to priority health facilities,” Brennan said.