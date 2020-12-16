COVID-19 vaccine clinics to start today three of four Atlantic provinces

Third wave likely before enough people are immunized: Infectious diseases specialist

HALIFAX -- COVID-19 vaccine clinics are to start administering shots in three of the four Atlantic provinces today.

Clinics are to be held in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, while New Brunswick has targeted this weekend.

Each province has received 1,950 doses to start.

In Nova Scotia, the first vaccinations will go to around 350 frontline health workers in Halifax at a clinic near where the initial shipment of the vaccine is stored on the campus of Dalhousie University.

Meanwhile, a frontline health care worker from the long-term care sector is expected to be the first person to receive a vaccine shot in a clinic held at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are expected to release more details today on the clinic planned for St. John's, while officials in New Brunswick confirm an immunization clinic is to be held for priority groups over the weekend at the Miramichi Regional Hospital.



