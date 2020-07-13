(Bloomberg) -- At least three hospitals in the Philippine capital region said they could no longer accept coronavirus patients as they’ve reached the bed capacity of their Covid-19 wards.

State-run National Kidney and Transplant Institute said it has reached the “danger zone” in the utilization of designated bed capacity for coronavirus patients, citing significant increase in the infection rate among its health care workers.

Makati Medical Center said it has attended to “tens of thousands” of patients suspected to have Covid-19 since the outbreak and has added resources to accommodate more patients. “The COVID-19 zones of MMC, both the regular wards and the critical care units, and especially the emergency room, are now full,” it said.

St. Luke’s Medical Center, in an advisory, asked the public to consider bringing critically ill Covid-19 patients to other hospitals as the intensive care units in its two facilities have reached full capacity.

Hospitals in the capital were ordered to boost capacity to accommodate more coronavirus patients as the region sees a surge in infections, Philippine Daily Inquirer reported on July 7, citing President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman Harry Roque.

