(Bloomberg) -- The proportion of Covid-19 deaths in England and Wales climbed to a record in the last week of January, as the total number of fatalities associated with the disease continued to rise despite the severe lockdown.

Almost 46% of total deaths in the week to Jan. 29 were linked to the virus, the highest since the pandemic began, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. The total number of fatalities mentioning Covid rose by 11 to 8,433, the most since the height of the first wave in April.

While new infections have fallen since the lockdown began last month, and officials say the U.K. has passed the peak of the latest surge, the figures show how the devastating impact of the winter wave of the virus is still being felt.

Total deaths in the period were 44.6% above the five-year average, a figure which is at almost 100% in London, the worst affected region.

In a separate release, the ONS said that less than half of those who tested positive for Covid-19 in England in the last four months reported having any symptoms.

