(Bloomberg) -- Italy, already suffering one of the industrialized world’s highest public debt burdens, has seen the coronavirus pandemic inflate it by 5,000 euros to 46,400 euros ($52,500) per capita, according to Bloomberg calculations. Between March 2020 and July 2021, it rose at an average monthly pace of 342 euros, compared with a pre-pandemic estimate of 59 euros. Since July, that load has started to shrink thanks to a rising inflation rate and a reduction of the protective fiscal measures that had been pushing debt higher.

